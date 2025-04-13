Local musicians come together for Good Friday music mayhem to promote mental health

Jack Kendrick with his band The Broken Wonders

This coming (Good) Friday, talented musicians will be coming together to host four hours of fabulous live music to raise money and awareness for a local mental health organisation.

‘Sessions’ is the first of a number of events being held at the Courthouse, Roman Bank, Skegness which aim to promote positive mental health and social opportunities for those in the local community.

Not That Kind Of CIC are a Lincolnshire based community company whose mission it to reduce isolation and promote positive mental health by organising music and arts events across the county.

Creative Director Dale Tyler says: “mental health is still very much a taboo, especially within rural and coastal communities. Not everyone feels ok talking about what they are going through, so we offer events to give people a place to go and meet like minded people, have a great time and maybe, in time, feel comfortable talking about how they’re feeling.”

Doors for the event open at 4pm, with an entrance fee of £5 which will be split between the organisations and the musicians.

First on stage at 5pm will be Grimsby based youth band Spikey Mikey. NTKO are passionate about promoting young musicians, especially Neurodivergent / ASC. Dale says: “giving young musicians a stage where there can learn from more seasoned artists is something that is so close to our hearts.”

From 6pm, acoustic duo Now Disconnected will be performing a mixture of original material alongside feel good, sing along rock.

For those who enjoy something a little more edgy, the stage will belong to BalaClava from 7pm - an original punk duo from Norwich, who have recently recorded their first album and recently reached 30,000 streams on Spotify with album title track Saint & Sinner.

The evening will be rounded off by punk folk legend, mental health advocate and all round lovely chap Jack Kendrick. Jack played at Boston Dogfest last year, which was hosted by Ferocious Dog, and has several other festivals lined up this year. He is also in the process of recording his second album. Definitely not to be missed!

For more information, Not That Kind Of CIC can be found on Instagram and Facebook, as well as via their website notthatkindof.org