Local swim school brings expectant mums together with class relaunch

The swim school’s Aquanatal classes have been on pause since before COVID but will now be returning to both Everlast in Lincoln and Choices in Grantham, much to the delight of local mums-to-be.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire, Nicola Wilson said: “We’re thrilled to be relaunching our Aquanatal programme. Aquanatal classes are a fabulous activity for mums-to-be and our expertly designed programme takes a holistic approach to an expectant mums’ physical and mental well-being, combining relaxation with cardiovascular exercises to help prepare the body for birth. It also means that once baby arrives, they’ll find the sounds of the pool familiar and will be relaxed when you take them swimming”.

Nicola continued: “We’ve also found our Aquanatal classes to be a great meeting place for expectant mums to form new friendships, with many returning with each pregnancy.”

Rebecca Money, who attended Aquanatal classes during both of her pregnancies commented: “In addition to the physical benefits, the Aquanatal classes provided a wonderful opportunity to connect with other expectant mothers. Sharing experiences and tips for the journey of pregnancy. It was reassuring to be surrounded by women going through similar experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community that enhanced the overall experience of the classes”.

The swim school’s Lincoln classes will be running at Everlast, with a 5 week course starting from the 13th of May until the 17th of June and the 9th September until the 7th of October on Monday evenings from 7pm, for a 45 minute class.

The Grantham classes will be running at Choices, with a 5 week course starting from the 7th of June until the 5th of July (further dates will be confirmed), on a Friday evening from 7pm, for a 45 minute class.