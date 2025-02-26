Louth Bongos Bingo
It’s going to be an unforgettable event – Confetti cannons, DJ All night, FAB prizes, and a HUGE game of Bingo. Join us at Louth Town Hall for an electrifying evening in your brightest, most outrageous outfits (think disco & neon). Louth Town Hall SAT 26th April 7pm Anyone can join, you don’t have to be a young farmer. £25 a ticket!
What’s in store?
● 3 Epic rounds of Bingo - Big prizes up for grabs!
● A Live DJ spinning the hottest tracks
● Disco dancing that’ll keep you on your feet all night!
● Neon lights that’ll make the night groovy
● Bar & snacks to keep you fuelled for the fun!
Dress Code: Neon & Disco – think bold, bright, and fabulous!
So grab your bingo dabbers, put on your best neon gear, and let’s make this a night to remember!
See you there!
All proceeds will benefit Louth Young Farmers, supporting future generations.