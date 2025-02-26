Louth Bongos Bingo

Get ready for an epic night of fun and excitement with Louth Young Farmers as we bring you the Ultimate Rave Bingo!

It’s going to be an unforgettable event – Confetti cannons, DJ All night, FAB prizes, and a HUGE game of Bingo. Join us at Louth Town Hall for an electrifying evening in your brightest, most outrageous outfits (think disco & neon). Louth Town Hall SAT 26th April 7pm Anyone can join, you don’t have to be a young farmer. £25 a ticket!

What’s in store?

● 3 Epic rounds of Bingo - Big prizes up for grabs!

Scan the QR code to Book your tickets now!

● A Live DJ spinning the hottest tracks

● Disco dancing that’ll keep you on your feet all night!

● Neon lights that’ll make the night groovy

● Bar & snacks to keep you fuelled for the fun!

Dress Code: Neon & Disco – think bold, bright, and fabulous!

So grab your bingo dabbers, put on your best neon gear, and let’s make this a night to remember!

See you there!

All proceeds will benefit Louth Young Farmers, supporting future generations.