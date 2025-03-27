Louth Choral Society and Grimsby Philharmonic Society unite for Orff's Carmina Burana Performance

The Louth Choral Society is to hold a spectacular joint performance with Grimsby Philharmonic Society of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.

This grand event will take place on Saturday, May 10, at St James’s Church in Louth, starting at 7pm.

The performance will also include two pianos, played by David Parker and David Beer, five percussionists lead by Aidan Geary, and talented soloists Clare Wheat (Soprano), Rahul Jaitley (Counter Tenor), and Tom Butler (Baritone).

This concert will also feature a guest appearance by the world-renowned baritone, Christopher Maltman. Accompanying him on piano the distinguished French conductor, Audrey St-Gil, who is the Opera Specialist at Philadelphia’s AVA.

Louth Choral Society in concert

The Society explains Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is an infectious and brilliantly orchestrated work, combining gloriously bawdy vulgarity and moments of touching beauty. The inspiration for the work struck Orff in 1935 when he encountered a vivid set of medieval poems charting the outlandish pursuits of hedonistic students and monks. Written purely for entertainment in vernacular Latin, medieval French and German, the satirical texts poked fun at what they saw as a hypocritical church, before indulging in erotic fantasy and pondering ideas of fate and fortune.

Also featuring in this extraordinary concert will be Finzi’s 'My Spirit Sang All Day' and Elgar pieces ‘As Torrents in Summer’ and ‘My Love Dwelt in a Northern Land'.

The event will be conducted by Karen Beer, musical director for the Grimsby Philharmonic Society and Alison Willis, musical director for Louth Choral Society, .

Tickets are available from Beaumont’s, Bridge Street, Louth, LN12 0RU, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral, and choir members. Reserved £20, Unreserved £14.