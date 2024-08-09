Louth Library Lego Symmetry Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join the Lincolnshire Skills for Life Multiply Team at Louth Library on September 7 to take on the Lego Symmetry Challenge and claim your own kit to take part.

The team will be on hand for the 5+ at 10am - 11am and for the 7+ from 11.30am - 12.30pm.

Book on to this free session at the library but be quick as places are limited! Alastair Baghurst from Louth Learning Centre will also be joining us on the day to chat to library users about Adult Learning opportunities in the area.

Karen Waring Library Manager at Louth Library for GLL said: ''Who doesn’t like playing with Lego? We have a Lego Club every Saturday from 10.00am - 3.00pm and a Lego Coding session from 10.00am - 12.00noon but the Multiply Team are going to add another dimension to the fun on the 7th September. And the added bonus is that you can claim a free kit to boot. Lego is a powerful educational tool for kids. It provides a way to mastering many kinds of skills, such as problem solving, spatial skills and understanding semi complex tasks. We can’t wait so I should get your name down soon.''