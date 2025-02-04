Love is in the air, local care home plans to celebrates Valentine’s Day

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 14:16 BST
Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham, will be filled with lots of fun at the valentine’s Quiz with sweets in celebration of St Valentine’s Day

Staff and residents are planning to celebrate the day of love by creating heart-shaped decorations to decorate the home and gifting each other home-made sweets, cakes and treats and testing their knowledge between 2pm – 4pm everyone welcome.

General Manager, Kerry, said: “We are looking forward to having a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. We will have a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun so we all can enjoy every moment of it!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Valentines Day Invitationplaceholder image
Valentines Day Invitation

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential, dementia and respite care.

