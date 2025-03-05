Leading new homes developer, Lovell, has proudly introduced a mini library at its Louth development, inspired by the success of its first mini library launched in February 2024 at the Howden development.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overwhelmingly positive response to the initial project encouraged Lovell to bring the initiative to Louth, further promoting a love for reading within its communities.

Launched in celebration of World Book Day, the mini library is located at the Tennyson Fields development and allows residents and the wider community to borrow books for free, ensuring access to literature for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mini library was crafted by members of Men’s Shed, a community organisation dedicated to providing social spaces where men can engage in practical projects, share skills, and reduce isolation. The Louth-based Men’s Shed, located close to the Tennyson Fields development, played a key role in bringing this project to life, with one member’s daughter even contributing by painting it.

Lovell unveils mini library in Louth.

Martin Peck, a member of the Louth Men’s Shed, said:

"We were delighted to collaborate on this project. Knowing that the mini library will benefit the whole community made it an incredibly rewarding experience. Our team enjoyed building and installing it, and we hope it serves as a valuable resource for many years to come."

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, added:

"We are thrilled to see our second mini library open in Louth. Community engagement is at the heart of everything we do, and we're proud to support such a wonderful initiative. This mini library will not only provide access to books but also hopefully foster a sense of connection within the local area. We hope it becomes a cherished space for everyone to enjoy."

Lovell Unveils Mini Library in Louth

To help kickstart the library, employees from the regional Lovell office have generously donated an initial collection of books, offering a diverse range of reading materials. Community members are encouraged to contribute their own books, ensuring the mini library remains well-stocked and up-to-date.