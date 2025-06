Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The head of Communications for Popular Conservatism, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, will be the guest speaker at a Ladies’ Spring Lunch organised by Skegness Conservative Branch.

The event will be held at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, on Friday, March 21, from 12.30pm for 1pm.

All ladies are welcome and tickets, priced £28, can be obtained from Rosie Sharp, email [email protected], mob 07747015507, up until Wednesday, March 12.