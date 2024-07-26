Make a bee-line for NKDC at the Heckington Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re heading to England’s largest village show this weekend, North Kesteven District Council will be thrilled to see you.

The 156th Heckington Show runs on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 & 28, and the Council will be back in its familiar Ringside location where you can buzz about biodiversity alongside a giant bee, discover how to be even friendlier to bees, bugs and nature and help us to supercharge shared objectives to Act on Climate together in North Kesteven.

There’ll be chance to discover the secrets of Sleaford’s hidden castle, work out how to get the best from digital devices through our free Digital Hubs*, enquire about energy efficiency and cost-cutting measures for your home and find out how to keep yourself, your home and your community better protected from flooding.

Through a new-this-year programme of talks, hands-on craft and creativity, engagement, activities and some watery fun, you and your family will learn more about the Council, its services and partnerships and some of the myriad ways it makes a difference in, and improvements to, people’s lives.

NKDC's Ringside stand last year

And be sure to pick up a copy of the Heart of Lincs Leisure Guide to inspire some great days out within the District over the rest of the summer holidays and year-round – many of them free or low-cost at the Council's arts centre, the Hub in Sleaford, its four heritage locations, three leisure centres and the three community pools in NK, the International Bomber Commands Centre or cycling and walking on miles and miles of way marked paths.

Through sponsoring the men’s and women’s cycle races again NKDC is also seeking to inspire more active lifestyles and participation when Vice-chair Cllr Chris Goldson crowns the Victor and Victrix Ludorum who are the champions of champions having performed the best throughout Saturdays exciting races.

On the corner of Avenue A, come and make a bee bomb, drop by for a chat and help set a shared path to Carbon Net Zero.

