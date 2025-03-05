Make the most of a Mother's Day treat from Sundown with £10 tickets

One of the area’s most beloved family attractions is honouring mums and mother figures this Mother’s Day with £10 tickets across Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March.

Families visiting Sundown Adventureland near Retford make a saving of £14 on mum’s ticket compared to the price of a typical adult ticket.

Operating for over 50 years and remaining family-owned, the park has brought back the offer year-after-year to encourage loved ones to make special memories together in the outdoors and bond over fun and exciting experiences.

Children can chauffeur their mum or mother figures on the Tractor Ride, protect them from dastardly pirates on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, or show them their steering skills on the Monkey Mayhem Driving School.

Along with two soft plays and multiple adventure play areas including Angry Birds Activity Park and Fort Apache, Sundown Adventureland also encourages independent and imaginative play through its Storybook Village, Market Square and Toy Town.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said of the offer: “Our longstanding park was founded by my grandmother, Audrey, who created Sundown to spark imaginations, encourage adventures and show families that they could bond over shared experiences, laughter and quality time.

“By repeatedly bringing back the £10 tickets for Mother’s Day, we hope to provide families with a welcomed discount at a time when every penny matters.”

Take shelter from any spring showers at the Four Seasons Arena, where guests can enjoy their packed lunches or have a quick snack break in readiness for play time. They can also meet Sundown’s famous characters throughout the day.

Crash Landings, Rodeo Corral and The Pumpkin Patch Café provide tasty sandwiches, children’s meals, ice creams and plenty of tea, coffee and soft drinks to keep explorers well-fuelled for a busy day and best of all, the children can play in the Crash Landings soft play whilst the adults sit back and relax.

To book visit the website. Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm entering for free. Due to popularity, it is advised visitors book tickets in advance.

Please note that the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.