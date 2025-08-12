Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home celebrates new look

Maple Leaf Open Day

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham is holding an Open Day to celebrate the start of a new era, following significant investment to the home.

The friendly team at Maple Leaf Lodge have invited members of the local community to take a tour of the home and see the new look on Saturday 30th August. Taking place between 10am – 4pm, guests will be able to view the home’s stylish new interior.

The home’s hospitality team will be providing complimentary refreshments for visitors on the day as well as hosting a Garden Party and BBQ.

The home’s General Manager will be available to answer any questions you have about finding the right home and about the services offered at Maple Leaf Lodge.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Care Home said: “The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment. The new appearance of the home has been carefully considered down to the little details, and has been designed with the residents in mind.

"The bright new reception area, updated with a palette of turquoise and sea green tones has given the home a calm, contemporary feel. The lounge areas are simply stunning, and have been updated with new televisions and modern furniture are ideal for socialising as well as accommodating the homes’ many daily activities. I’m looking forward to showcasing the elegant new interior to members of our community.”