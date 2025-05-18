Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home hosts free planning for care seminar

Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham have invited members of the local community to a meet Castlegate Financial Advisors to discussing the worries of paying for care.

Taking place on the 20th May Tuesday from 10am, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees. On the day, guests will also have a chance to discuss their individual concerns.

General Manager Kerry Angeloni said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”