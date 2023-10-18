Maple Leaf's Autumn Fayre

Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are looking forward to meeting neighbours and new friends to the fete, where generations young and old can have fun together. Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments provided by the home’s hospitality team.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “Staff at Maple Leaf are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community. I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Autumn Fayre, which I’m sure will be a real treat for everyone. It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”