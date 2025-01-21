Marie Curie needs people in Lincolnshire and Rutland to volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie is calling on the residents of Lincolnshire and Rutland to support its Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

By giving up a few hours of their time to distribute the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for a donation. Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end of life charity through the month of March to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser helps raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and via it’s information and support services. This year, collections will be held at Morrisons supermarkets from 24 February to 9 March as well as other locations throughout the Spring months.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to almost 40,000 people across the UK through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Senior Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire and Rutland said:

“We believe everyone deserves the best possible end of life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in the county whilst also helping us continue to bring vital hospice care to more people.

“Volunteering is so rewarding, and our friendly team will be on hand to support you all the way. They’ll make sure you have everything you need – including the big yellow hat – and ensure you have the best possible volunteer experience!

“So why not be part of something amazing and volunteer to collect for the Great Daffodil Appeal this March. By giving up your time you’ll be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Lauren Alexander on 07525801531 or [email protected]

To support the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2025 you can also pick up an iconic daffodil pin in Morrisons, Superdrug, Savers and SPAR stores this March. For more information or to donate go to Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil