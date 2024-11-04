Market Rasen Lions Christmas Fayre

By Elisaeth Easturn
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:20 BST
Market Rasen Lions are delighted to bring their Christmas Fayre to the town again this year. We will be in the Festival Hall on Saturday 30th November from 9am to 3.30pm.

The stalls at this event will be selling lots of home made crafted items, ideal for Christmas gifts.

Our refreshments will have hot and cold beverages with homemade cakes and biscuits.

Market Rasen Lions will be there with gifts and second hand books.

Santa will also be in his grotto from 10 to 11.30 and 12 to 1.30, no booking necessary. Donations welcome.

Look out for the Santa sleigh details in the next week or so in the press and on Facebook.

