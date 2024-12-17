Market Rasen YFC’s First Festive Tractor Run: A dazzling success in just one week

Market Rasen Young Farmers are looking forward to their first-ever Festive Tractor Run being a dazzling success – despite only taking a week to organise it.

Only announced on December 16, the team has worked hard to pull together this magical event, bringing Christmas cheer to the local countryside and streets of Market Rasen.

A convoy of tractors adorned with sparkling lights and seasonal decorations will be a wonderful sight for families and the community to enjoy while raising vital funds for Market Rasen Young Farmers and the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN).

Local farmers and Young Farmers’ Club members are showcasing their tractors, beautifully adorned with twinkling lights, tinsel, and festive decorations, creating a magical display to celebrate the season.

Ross' New Holland's ready to roll...

With just a week to organise the event, Ross Tyson and Emmie Shaw, members of Market Rasen YFC, worked tirelessly to pull everything together.

“We wanted to create something special for our local community during the festive season,” said Ross and Emmie. “The tractor run is not only a chance to bring people together for some Christmas fun but also to raise funds for causes close to our hearts.”

The convoy sets off at 4.30pm today (Monday, December 23), starting in Market Rasen before travelling through nearby villages. Families are encouraged to wrap up warm, grab a hot drink, and line the route to cheer on the festive tractors.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Market Rasen Young Farmers’ Club and the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, a charity that provides essential help to farming families and rural communities across the county. Donations can be made on the day or through the club’s social media channels. Whether you’re a farming enthusiast, a fan of tractors, or simply looking for some festive fun, the Market Rasen YFC Festive Tractor Run is billed to be a highlight of the holiday season.