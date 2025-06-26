Market Rasen’s biggest day of the year returns on Saturday 19th July – Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day

The Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day will return to Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday 19th July, bringing together premier Jump racing, fashion and live entertainment in one of Lincolnshire’s most anticipated social and sporting events.

The feature race is the Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase, staged over an extended two miles and five furlongs. The most valuable race to take place over the summer, the Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase has a total prize fund of £100,000 and is complemented by the £60,000 Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle. Last year saw leading jockey Harry Cobden record a memorable double as he rode the winner of both contests.

The day features a total of seven races and will conclude with a live DJ set from 90s dance legends N-Trance, adding a festival-style finale to the racing action.

As is tradition at Market Rasen Ladies Day hosts a Style Awards which celebrates racegoers who showcase stand-out fashion on the day. Open to all aged 18 and over, the competition is free to enter and a luxurious prize bundle. Contestants are judged on the quality and originality of their outfits, with the judging and winner announcements taking place in the Tattersalls Enclosure.

Style Awards winners at Summer Plate Ladies Day

This year’s Style Awards are presented in partnership with two lifestyle brands with Lincolnshire roots. Styling and creative direction is being led by Ruby & Co, a Lincoln-based event styling company known for its curated aesthetic and bespoke design. Their signature palette for this year’s event will feature soft yellow and pale blue with gold detailing, complemented by seasonal floral styling throughout the racecourse.

Ruby & Co Founder & Creative Director, Ruby, said: "I'm incredibly excited to be collaborating with Market Rasen Racecourse this year to create luxurious styling and florals for the County Enclosure.

With a colour palette of dusty blue, cream, and crisp white, I am creating an elegant design with traditional British elements for the marquee and Style Awards area. I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone there on the day and hopefully celebrating a win at the races!"

Joining as a co-partner for the Style Awards is Laceby Manor, a luxury spa and wellness retreat based just north of Market Rasen. Known for its contemporary approach to wellbeing, the resort offers a peaceful rural escape and is bringing a touch of its signature serenity to this year’s event.

Summer Plate at Market Rasen Racecourse

Alex Burnett, Spa Director at Laceby Manor, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Market Rasen Racecourse for this year’s prestigious Ladies Day fixture. With elegance and style so central to both Laceby Manor and this event, it’s a collaboration that feels like a perfect fit. We can’t wait to join in the celebrations and honour the best-dressed guests on what promises to be a fantastic day.”

Market Rasen Racecourse is encouraging racegoers to book early, with hospitality packages and County Enclosure access expected to sell out in advance. Group bookings of six or more benefit from a 20 percent discount, free for under 18s when accompanied by an adult.

For further information, tickets and hospitality options, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen or contact the Racecourse Office on 01673 843434.