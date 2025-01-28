Mayor of Sleaford's Charity Quiz Night
This will be a great night out for your family and friends!
Tickets are £7.00 per person (bookable in advance) and this will include one soft drink and snacks. You are welcome to bring your own bottle of your favourite drink as well.
An experienced Quizmaster will preside during the evening and there will be a raffle to raise money for Rainbow Stars and Evergreen Sleaford.
If you would like to book a place or book a team, please conatct the Sleaford Town Council office at [email protected] or call 01529 303456. Please also visit our Facebook page and website for further details at www.sleaford.gov.uk