We are very pleased to bring you details of the Mayor of Sleaford's Charity Valentine's Dinner which will be held on the evening of Saturday 17th February 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will be held at the Masonic Rooms on Watergate. Tickets are £30 per person which will include a delicious two course meal, a complimentary welcome drink and music by the fabulous Miller Magic Big Band. Background music during the dinner will be played by a saxophone quartet.

There will be a bar open during the evening for you to purchase further drinks. The main course of the dinner will be roast beef with all the trimmings and gravy. The vegetarian option will be a mushroom, pepper and pesto strudel with all the trimmings and a vegetable gravy. Vegans will also be catered for with plant based ingredients in the strudel. Dessert will be apple pie and custard. Individual apple crumbles with plant based custard will be served for vegans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dress code will be suit and tie and evening dress. Chains of office are optional.

Mayor of Sleaford's Charity Valentine's Dinner Poster

This will be a wonderful evening out for you, your family and friends. All proceeds will be given to the Mayor of Sleaford's chosen charity, Evergreen Sleaford and there will be a raffle on the night. Tickets are available to purchase from the Town Hall in Navigation Yard and Sleaford Post Office in Riverside Shopping Centre.