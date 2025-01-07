Mayoral candidate to speak to Supper Club

By John Cowpe
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:15 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 16:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There will be a chance to meet the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Cllr Rob Waltham, when he visits Skegness later this month.

Cllr Waltham will be guest speaker at Skegness Conservative Supper Club on Thursday, January 30.

The supper will be held at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, at 7pm for 7.30pm. All are invited to attend.

There will be a two-course meal, plus tea and coffee, at a charge of £23 per head.

To book places contact Cllr Julie Sadler, mob 07802678585, email [email protected]

Related topics:SkegnessMayorGreater Lincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice