Mayoral candidate to speak to Supper Club

There will be a chance to meet the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Cllr Rob Waltham, when he visits Skegness later this month.

Cllr Waltham will be guest speaker at Skegness Conservative Supper Club on Thursday, January 30.

The supper will be held at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, at 7pm for 7.30pm. All are invited to attend.

There will be a two-course meal, plus tea and coffee, at a charge of £23 per head.

To book places contact Cllr Julie Sadler, mob 07802678585, email [email protected]