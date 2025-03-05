McDonald’s You Choose Book Tour comes to Lincoln

To celebrate World Book Day® 2025, McDonald’s has partnered with bestselling book series You Choose, created by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt, to help children discover the fun of reading.

To support the promotion, and bring some fun to families, McDonald’s is going on a You Choose book tour across 118 restaurants nationwide until 23rd March! There will be stages equipped with You Choose themed props, as well as brand ambassadors who will host and narrate stories. Families will be able to act out their favourite storylines, try out new character voices and grab a free copy of a You Choose book with a Happy Meal®.

The book tour will be coming to Lincoln on 8th March:

McDonald’s Lincoln – Carlton Centre

8 March 2025

10.30pm - 1.00pm

The Carlton Centre, Outer Circle Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, LN2 4UX

You Choose Happy Meal

To find out more about the tour and participating restaurants, please visit: https://www.happymealmeetandgreetsuk.com/

Pick up your free book with every Happy Meal®!

From Wednesday 19th February, a choice of two You Choose books and eight You Choose activity journals will be available in Happy Meal®. The books are perfect for shared reading and encouraging creativity across all reading abilities, inspiring even the youngest children to create their own fantastical stories again and again.

Unforeseen circumstances could prevent an event from taking place.

Any changes will be reflected on the book tour website, please check back regularly for any changes.