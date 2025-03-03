Meet local author Bill Fowler at Sleaford Library

Local Author Bill Fowler will be visiting Sleaford Library this Friday, March 7, from 10.30am-12 noon to talk about his latest release 'The Promise'.

Lincolnshire author, Bill Fowler, will be doing a drop in and chat session at Sleaford Library where you can find out all about his latest novel 'The Promise’ as well as his previous works​.

His catalogue of books are available to borrow at Lincolnshire Libraries.

No booking necessary, just drop in from 10.30am until 12noon this Friday, March 7.

For more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of staff.