Meet local author Bill Fowler at Sleaford Library
Local Author Bill Fowler will be visiting Sleaford Library this Friday, March 7, from 10.30am-12 noon to talk about his latest release 'The Promise'.
Lincolnshire author, Bill Fowler, will be doing a drop in and chat session at Sleaford Library where you can find out all about his latest novel 'The Promise’ as well as his previous works.
His catalogue of books are available to borrow at Lincolnshire Libraries.
No booking necessary, just drop in from 10.30am until 12noon this Friday, March 7.
For more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of staff.