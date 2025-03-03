Meet local author Bill Fowler at Sleaford Library

By Charlotte Harris
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 06:39 BST

Local Author Bill Fowler will be visiting Sleaford Library this Friday,  March 7, from 10.30am-12 noon to talk about his latest release 'The Promise'.

His catalogue of books are available to borrow at Lincolnshire Libraries.

No booking necessary, just drop in from 10.30am until 12noon this Friday, March 7.

For more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of staff.

