Music and mirth to come to Rauceby Hall with inventive production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set in the 1960’s on the sun-drenched shores of Sicily, protagonists Beatrice and Benedick engage in a battle of the wits that only love can put to rest.
The show sets its fun and thoughtfully adapted script to completely original music, inspired by everything from traditional Tarantellas to Italian pop, and performed by the actors themselves.
Among the cast is Sleaford local actor Andy Canadine, as the enticingly villainous Don John.
The company previously garnered much acclaim for their summer 2023 tour of Macbeth to various UK venues, including to Rauceby Hall.
One local theatre-goer said: “Oh how much we loved your performance! Looking forward to whatever you perform next year already”.
Producer Joanna Nevin is equally excited to return, saying: “We can’t wait to bring this comedy to Rauceby. We were overwhelmed by the incredible audience response to our production of Macbeth here last year and hope once again to immerse viewers in our inventive and authentic performance style.
"We’re lucky enough to be working with Jonny Hoare at Rauceby Hall, to bring Shakespeare at its liveliest to this beautiful venue”.
Much Ado About Nothing opens at Rauceby Hall, South Rauceby Sleaford NG34 8QN on Friday 7th June to Sunday 9th June.
Tickets on sale at our website Moving Parts Theatre Company What's On
Performances at 2pm, 3pm and 7pm.
Tickets from £19.67.