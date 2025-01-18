Music for Woodhall: February concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Music for Woodhall concert on Friday February 7th will feature Mike Sullivan. Mike has been a professional musician since 1971 playing piano, organ and keyboards. He is married to Elspeth, who is a professional singer and they often work together on concerts, religious services and TV work.

Mike uses a Korg PA5X 88 keyboard linked to 2 Yamaha DXR8 Mkll powered speakers, plus Roland PK5 midi pedals. He also has a second set up featuring a Yamaha Genos keyboard and a Casio Previa digital piano.

He currently has two CDs "Light & Shade" and "The Lockdown Recordings" which as the title suggests are tracks made during the first eighteen months of the Covid pandemic. Mike’s own composition entitled "Britannia'" was used in the TV advertisement for Memoria Ltd. His concerts cover a wide variety of styles and he is one of the few Electronic Organists who includes Gilbert and Sullivan music in his programme.

If you have never visited a “Music for Woodhall” concert then please do come along and try. It really is a superb evening, where you can listen to beautiful music of many styles, played by artists who are at the very top of their profession. It is also a great opportunity to make new friends and have an evening to really look forward to once a month, virtually on your doorstep.

Mike Sullivan

Admission to non members is £8. If you join the Society, membership costs £8 per annum and admission is £6.

If you have any queries please do not hesitate to phone Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, email [email protected] or just visit our website at www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.

We look forward to making you welcome.

Our February concert with Mike Sullivan is on Friday February 7th. All Concerts start at 7.30pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ.