Music for Woodhall with Andrew Nix

On Friday 2nd May we once again welcome the highly talented and entertaining artiste Andrew Nix to Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa. His programme is very varied and no two concerts are ever the same.

Andrew Nix, born just outside Selby, North Yorkshire, has established himself on the organ circuit, not only as a musician, but also as an entertainer. His varied musical repertoire along with his Yorkshire humour has made him one of the country’s favourite performers.

It was when Andrew reached the age of ten that his interest in organs became apparent. His mother had an organ at home and Andrew sat down and learnt several Christmas carols (even though it was in the middle of summer). His parents saw the potential and arranged lessons for him. Although he was taught by two teachers (one being classical) he soon developed his own style.

Shortly after leaving school Andrew was offered three nights a week playing in a local club where he accompanied artistes and played for dancing. This “training” proved priceless as at 17 years old he was appointed Organist and Musical Director for a Theatre Group performing at Butlins, Barry Island. Andrew thoroughly enjoyed this position as he was gaining experience and confidence. After three further seasons with Butlins and one for Haven Holidays, Andrew became fully freelance as he was increasingly in demand for concerts and dances nationwide, on both Theatre and Electronic organs.

In May 2000 Andrew started performing on a Roland Atelier and now currently tours with the AT900c(Freelance). Andrew fell in love with the richness of the Atelier which produces a perfect backdrop for his wide range of playing styles. Audiences are enthralled by the range of sounds and are stunned by the truly authentic Theatre organ sounds which are an asset to Andrew's programme. From Ballads to Latin, Marches to Musicals, Andrew is one of the busiest performers on the circuit performing light hearted shows with a wide range of musical tastes.

We always extend a warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed. Admission for visitors is £8.00 and the concert will take place on Friday 2nd May, 2025 starting at 7.30 pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ. Further information is available from Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, or visit the website www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk