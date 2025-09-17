“Music for Woodhall” with Mark Thompson

Organist Mark Thompson

Highly accomplished musician Mark Thompson will play the October “Music for Woodhall” concert on Friday 3rd October at Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa. Mark has visited Woodhall Spa many times and is very popular with our audiences

He has been playing the Electronic organ since the age of seven and after gaining interest he joined the Technics Academy at the age of nine, where he worked his way through grades and entered local competitions, reaching area finals in 1999. Mark was later taught by Chiho Sunamato at the Yamaha School of Music. He began playing concerts at the age of fifteen, and now travels up and down the UK and abroad, playing the Yamaha EL90 for organ societies, festivals and private functions. In 2002 Mark played in and won, the ‘Young Theatre Organist of the Year’ competition and has performed on many of the country's top theatre organs since. On one occasion he played for the late Queen when she was on a visit to Newcastle.

In addition to his work on the organ circuit Mark plays in 60s and 70s band, ‘Wallstreet’, on the keyboards, providing backing for vocals and works as musical director or rehearsal pianist for many North East musical theatre societies and in the orchestra for their shows. He also works as vocal coach, accompanist or MD for many North East stage schools and for musical theatre colleges in both Blackpool and Leeds. In 2012 Mark was given the job of Musical Director for The Gala Theatre's pantomime 'Sleeping Beauty', in Durham, with a total of 60 performances to play for and conduct, a role which he has performed every year since.

We can promise you another wonderful evening of musical entertainment with Mark Thompson, so why not come along and support live music in Woodhall Spa. We always extend a warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed. Admission for visitors is £8.00 and the concert with Mark Thompson will take place on Friday 3rd October, 2025 starting at 7.30 pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ. Further information is available from Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, or visit the website www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.