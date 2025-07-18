Music in the Garden returns to Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum this August

"Sing It Loud" at last years concert

This month The Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum, which is located in Iddesleigh Road, Woodhall Spa, stages its highly popular “Music in the Garden” series of open air concerts. There are 5 concerts this year; one on each Sunday afternoon in August.

The programme is as follows:-

Sunday 3rd August - Silver Lions Ukulele Band– Silver Lions are a small group of local people who love playing the Ukulele. Ukulele groups are always very popular at our “Music in the Garden” concerts and will get the series off to a rousing start.

Sunday 10th August - Sing It Loud – a fun and friendly singing group from Woodhall Spa. They sing a wide range of songs and everyone is welcome! With a life-long passion for singing and working in communities, Liz McIntosh leads the singers with warmth, humour and enthusiasm and believes that singing with others is a fundamental community building activity and that singing is for everyone

Sunday 17th August – Acoustic Itch – This folk group were formed from the disbanded “Between the Lines” group, following the retirement of John Blanks. Group member Phil Biggs wife Kim joined on vocals and Accordion to form “The Acoustic Itch.”

Sunday 24th August – The Outdoor Cats – New for this year are John and Mia - “The Outdoor Cats”. They are a “Uke” Based Duo and perform an eclectic mix of covers and songs dating back from the middle of the last century to the middle of last week! Mia also sings and they wear hats!

Sunday 31st August – Al Brown – Al has appeared at the last two year’s concerts and is enormously popular. He sings songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and has a tremendous rapport with his audience. This concert will be a fantastic climax to the whole series of concerts.

All the concerts start at 2pm and run to about 4pm with an interval, allowing purchase of drinks and cake from the Courtyard Café. There is no charge for the concerts, but donations are very welcome.

Further information available on 01526 352456 or at www.cottagemuseum.co.uk