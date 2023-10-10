Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

My Life and Flying - AVM Gavin Mackay

A career in the RAF flying a number of types of aircraft including the Harrier.
By anthony dixonContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will be held on Tuesday 17th October 2023 at 7-30pm in the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate , Sleaford, NG34 7RZ.

The Speaker will be the ex-Commandant of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell - Air Vice Marshal H Gavin Mackay CB OBE AFC BSc FRAeS RAF (rtd). He passed out of RAF Cranwell on the first of the Graduate Entry scheme in 1971.

After advanced flying training on the Gnat , he instructed on the Jet Provost before converting to the Hunter and subsequently the Harrier, serving several tour in the Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) and Reconaissance roles in Germany, Belize, the UK and the South Atlantic, and displaying the Harrier around Europe. He then attended the RN Staff College at Greenwich before a tour as the RAF's Central Tactics and Trials Organisation Harrier Specialist.

Most Popular
In the South AtlanticIn the South Atlantic
In the South Atlantic

As a Group Captain he commanded RAF Gutersloh in Germany and after a number of Ground appointments became the AOC and Commandant of the RAF College Cranwell in July 2000. Following retirement he returned to his roots as a flying instructor on the Grob Tutor - as a full-time reservist Flight Lieutenant. He is currently the President of the Cranwell branch of RAFAS and a Lincoln Cathedral guide.

Doors open at 7pm. Guests welcome (there is a £2 charge for this).

Related topics:PresidentRAFSleaford