Nature and botanical art exhibition at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre
Emma is a Lincoln-based artist whose medium is watercolour, specialising in nature and botanical art.
She has had a passion for art from a very young age. This passion has developed through her hobbies, and then when she went into further and higher education to study art.
Emma enjoys creating her paintings either at home or outdoors in the countryside. She has always been inspired to paint the most when she is surrounded by nature. Her artwork matches her empathy to the world around her, and she also appreciates the beauty of everyday life.
She enjoys painting in fine art detail which has led her to form her own unique style and creative expression. Each painting she creates comes from the heart.
The exhibition in the Cafe Gallery will run from Wednesday July 30 until September 16. You will have a chance to meet Emma on Thursday July 31 between 6-8pm.