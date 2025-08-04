Nature is nurturing reading at Boston Library as children dig in to this year's Summer Reading Challenge
The challenge is for children to read six library books over the summer holidays - of their own choice - and receive prizes along the way. There are weekly free, fun and crafty activities to take part in too during the school summer holidays.
Weekly activities so far at Boston Library include making a nature kaleidoscope and a sunflower. Fun activities still to come include making garden themed bunting and making a cress head.
Library Manager, Alison Wade, said: "It is a great way to keep up those reading habits over the summer and have lots of fun along the way. There is still plenty of time to sign up for the challenge, which ends on 6th September. Call in and find out more, we would love to see you."
You can find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge and the free and fun activities at your local library here and see more pictures of all the fabulous crafty creation made on Facebook, X and Instagram @Lincslibraries