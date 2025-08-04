Nature is nurturing reading at Boston Library as children dig in to this year's Summer Reading Challenge

More than 2,000 children across the county have already signed up to take part in the fun challenge at core libraries , which has the theme 'Story Garden', and is free to join.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge is for children to read six library books over the summer holidays - of their own choice - and receive prizes along the way. There are weekly free, fun and crafty activities to take part in too during the school summer holidays.

Weekly activities so far at Boston Library include making a nature kaleidoscope and a sunflower. Fun activities still to come include making garden themed bunting and making a cress head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library Manager, Alison Wade, said: "It is a great way to keep up those reading habits over the summer and have lots of fun along the way. There is still plenty of time to sign up for the challenge, which ends on 6th September. Call in and find out more, we would love to see you."

Boston Library kaleidoscope activity.

You can find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge and the free and fun activities at your local library here and see more pictures of all the fabulous crafty creation made on Facebook, X and Instagram @Lincslibraries