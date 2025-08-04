Nature is nurturing reading at Louth Library as children dig into this year's Summer Reading Challenge

Buzzy Bee Week

More than 2,000 children across the county have already signed up to take part in the fun challenge at core libraries, which has the theme 'Story Garden', and is free to join

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge is for children to read six library books over the summer holidays - of their own choice - and receive prizes along the way. There are weekly free, fun and crafty activities to take part in too during the school summer holidays.

Weekly activities so far at Louth Library include Bee Week where we made beautiful Bee Mobiles and were visited by Louise Bees from Home Honey. On Sun Week the children created beautiful Sunflowers and Sun Catchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun activities still to come include Worm Week on Saturday 9th August from 2.00pm - 3.30pm with Science Author Ann Dale where you can make your own Wormery.

Beautiful Sun Catcher Craft

During Garden Week we will be making Fairy Gardens for Fairies, Pixies and Elves. Monday 11th August 10.00am - 12.00pm. Special guest ’Fairy Nuff’ will be in also be in residence.

There will be Puppet Making for Bug Week with a workshop in the morning 11.00am - 1.00pm, after when you will return for a Theatre Workshop 2.30pm-4.00pm and perform for your parents and carers.

Our Bird Week activity on Wednesday 27th August 10.00am - 12.00pm will see us making Rocking Robin Bird Boxes and Woodpeckers. Contact the library team on [email protected] to book a space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library manager Karen Waring, said: "It is a great way to keep up those reading habits over the summer and have lots of fun along the way. There is still plenty of time to sign up for the challenge, which ends on 6th September. Call in and find out more, we would love to see you. We would love to present you with your certificate on the completion of your own Summer Reading Challenge at our Celebration on Tuesday 9th September after school at 3.45pm - 4.30pm"

You can find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge and the free and fun activities at your local library here Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries and see more pictures of all the fabulous crafty creation made on Facebook, X and Instagram @Lincslibraries