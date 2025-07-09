Never Forget announce retro themed event "The Big Night Out" at Grimsby Central Hall

Big Night Out at Grimsby Central Hall

National event organisers, Never Forget, are launching their popular “Big Night Out” event at Grimsby Central Hall on the 11th of October 2025.

This nighttime event is brand new for Grimsby Central Hall and features a mix of 80s, 90s & 00s pop, chart, dance, indie, R&B, rock anthems and more

The event is typically a standing and dancing event that includes a range of music from Madonna, Kylie, Whitney Houston, Wham!, Michael Jackson, Robin S, Gala, Livin' Joy to David Guetta, Calvin Harris, The Prodigy, Faithless, S Club 7, The Spice Girls, Take That, Vengaboys, N-Dubz, Five, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Never Forget is an established national-based events team that hosts themed commercial pop music shows in music venues and clubs all over the UK. Shows feature local & touring DJ talents covering various decades of music, from the 80s to the 00s, with some events featuring special guests such as S Club and Scott Mills.

The launch show will be taking place at Grimsby Central Hall, a historic landmark in the heart of Grimsby. It is a vibrant cultural and community hub operating year-round. It hosts a diverse program of events, including live music, stage shows, dance performances, and family entertainment, along with community gatherings and private functions. Find out more at https://grimsbycentralhall.org/.

If you are a fan of pop and dance music from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, then you will definitely enjoy Never Forget's unique and interactive Big Night Out music events. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Tickets start from £15.00 and are subject to a booking fee.

For any further information, please contact Grimsby Central Hall on 01472 349300. Additionally, you can email