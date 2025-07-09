Never Forget announce retro-themed event “The Big Night Out” at Lincoln County Assembly Rooms

National event organisers, Never Forget, are back with their popular “Big Night Out” event at Lincoln County Assembly Rooms on the 28th of November 2025.

This nighttime event is coming back to Lincoln and features a mix of 80s, 90s & 00s pop, chart, dance, indie, R&B, and rock anthems, coupled with giveaways, lip sync competitions, and prizes.

The event is typically a standing and dancing event that includes a range of music from Madonna, Kylie, Whitney Houston, Wham!, Michael Jackson, Robin S, Gala, Livin' Joy to David Guetta, Calvin Harris, The Prodigy, Faithless, S Club 7, The Spice Girls, Take That, Vengaboys, N-Dubz, Five, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Never Forget’s Big Night Out shows are an interactive experience, as they encourage various audience participation elements such as lip sync battles against your friends, mass singalongs, and dancing competitions. Expect also prizes, giveaways, and inflatables, making each show a fun and exciting experience for everyone.

Never Forget is an established national-based events team that hosts themed commercial pop music shows in music venues and clubs all over the UK. Shows feature local & touring DJ talents covering various decades of music, from the 80s to the 00s, with some events featuring special guests such as S Club and Scott Mills.

The show will be taking place at the Lincoln County Assembly Rooms, a magnificent 18th-century building in Lincoln's historic Bailgate. A premier venue blending elegance with modern amenities. Throughout the year, it offers a wide and varied programme of public and private events. This includes live music concerts, themed balls and discos, special afternoon teas, and film screenings. The venue also hosts weddings, corporate conferences, and private parties. You can find out more about the Lincoln County Assembly Rooms at https://countyassemblyrooms.co.uk/.

If you are a fan of pop and dance music from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, then you will definitely enjoy Never Forget's unique and interactive Big Night Out music events. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Tickets start from £14.50 and are subject to a booking fee.

For any further information, please contact Lincoln County Assembly Rooms on 01522 520098. Additionally, you can email