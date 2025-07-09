Never Forget announce retro-themed event “The Big Night Out” at The Sessions House

National event organisers, Never Forget, are launching their popular “Big Night Out” event at The Sessions House on the 8th of November 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This nighttime event is coming back to Spalding and features a mix of 80s, 90s & 00s pop, chart, dance, indie, R&B, and rock anthems, coupled with giveaways, lip sync competitions, and prizes.

The event is typically a standing and dancing event that includes a range of music from Madonna, Kylie, Whitney Houston, Wham!, Michael Jackson, Robin S, Gala, Livin' Joy to David Guetta, Calvin Harris, The Prodigy, Faithless, S Club 7, The Spice Girls, Take That, Vengaboys, N-Dubz, Five, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never Forget’s Big Night Out shows are an interactive experience, as they encourage various audience participation elements such as lip sync battles against your friends, mass singalongs, and dancing competitions. Expect also prizes, giveaways, and inflatables, making each show a fun and exciting experience for everyone.

User (UGC) Submitted

Never Forget is an established national-based events team that hosts themed commercial pop music shows in music venues and clubs all over the UK. Shows feature local & touring DJ talents covering various decades of music, from the 80s to the 00s, with some events featuring special guests such as S Club and Scott Mills.

The show will be taking place at The Sessions House, in Spalding, a magnificent Grade II listed former courthouse, is now a unique and versatile event venue in the Sheep Market. It hosts a varied programme including concerts, themed dining experiences, art exhibitions, and special occasion events. It's also available for private hire. Discover more at https://www.thesessionshouse.com/event-list.

If you are a fan of pop and dance music from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, then you will definitely enjoy Never Forget's unique and interactive Big Night Out music events. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets start from £12.50 and are subject to a booking fee.

For any further information, please contact The Sessions House on 07887 980103. Additionally, you can email