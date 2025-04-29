New musical director for Louth Choral Society

Dr Alison Willis, new Musical Director to Louth Choral Society

Louth Choral Society is delighted to announce their new Musical Director, Dr Alison Willis, appointed at the end of March. Ali moved to the area just over 3 years ago and joined the choir, quickly becoming a valued member of the alto section.

When the previous MD moved away Ali agreed to lead the choir in their rehearsals for the major work Carmina Burana on a temporary basis. We were delighted she has now accepted the role on a permanent basis.

Although Ali loves conducting and singing the great classical choral works, this is not her only musical interest. She is a respected, award winning composer; she is half of the folk duo The Devil’s Elbow, where she plays fiddle and piano accordion, as well as singing. She works with young people in schools on large-scale musical projects, and also finds time to conduct the Grimsby Bach Choir.

Ali's first public performance with Louth Choral Society will be at their concert on Saturday 10 May at St James’s Church, Louth. Ali will conduct three songs by 20th century English composers. The main work is Carmina Burana, a large-scale work by Carl Orff and the performance will include two pianos and five percussion players.

Louth Choral will be joined by Grimsby Philharmonic Society and their MD Karen Beer will conduct the performance. This concert also includes a special appearance by Christopher Maltman, accompanied by Audrey Saint-gil. Christopher is well-known to local audiences, having grown up in Louth. He is currently starring in ‘Die Walküre’, the second opera in Wagner's epic ‘Ring Cycle’, at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

Ali says “I'm looking forward to starting rehearsals for the choir's summer concert, and hope to welcome new singers on Monday evenings at the Salvation Army in Louth”.

