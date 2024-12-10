Next Week at the Utilita Arena Sheffield Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates into Sheffield next week 18 to 22 December.

Prepare for a fun-filled excursion to iconic Disney destinations, as Disney On Ice returns to Sheffield, debuting a new tour for the first time in Europe!

Grab your mouse ears and get ready as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates back into the UK, whisking families away on an immersive getaway full of magical participatory moments. Featuring new and classic tales, get ready to enter the enchanting Disney Kingdom as this multi-generational experience skates into an arena near you, with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and up-close character interactions.

The production arrives at the Arena next week for nine amazing shows from 18-22 December.

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, experiencing the fantastic Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen all in one ice show. Behind the scenes, supporting the cast of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is a team of choreographers and set and costume designers who create 103 props and 275 different costumes, which is all transported in 17 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 14 hours to set up.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.” Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks, surprises and up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates into the UK!

A limited number of tickets are still available from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.