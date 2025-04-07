Nunsthorpe community invited to join in the Big Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in the Nunsthorpe area are encouraged to take part in an upcoming Big Spring Clean event, a community-wide effort to tackle litter and household waste organised by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With support from North East Lincolnshire Council, LHP has arranged for 11 skips to be provided in key areas throughout Nunsthorpe on Tuesday, April 8, from 10am to 2pm.

These skips will be available for residents to dispose of general household waste, furniture, and other non-hazardous items, helping to keep the neighbourhood clean and tidy. They can be found at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beechwood Car Park, opposite Franklin House

Winchester Avenue, near Wainfleet Road

St Mark’s Church Car Park

The Nunsthorpe Tavern Car Park

The communal area to the right side of flats 45-51 on Redbourne Road

Shelley Avenue

Oasis Academy School Car Park, on Sutcliffe Avenue

The rear entrance to Milton Road School

New Close

St Martin’s Church

LHP has arranged for 11 skips to be provided in ten key areas throughout Nunsthorpe

LHP colleagues will also attend the event to offer a helping hand throughout the day.

This initiative follows concerns raised by residents about fly-tipping and littering during the South Ward Forum meetings, which take place on the third Wednesday of every month at the Baptist Church on Laceby Road.

LHP has worked closely with various suppliers to secure skip contributions as part of their wider commitments to the community.

LHP will run several activities to get the community involved, including a children’s colouring competition, where the top four winners will have their designs made into plaques and displayed in the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in the Nunsthorpe area are encouraged to take part in the Big Spring Clean

Residents can also join in with a community litter pick, where a collected bag of litter can be exchanged at a skip site for a token, redeemable for a free Easter egg at the Oasis Community Space.

With support from Re-volution, bikes or bike parts can be brought to the skip sites to be upcycled into working bikes.

The Oasis Community Space will also be collecting unwanted and opened tins of paint, which can be reused by other residents.

“LHP recognises that each community has unique needs. We’ve listened to our customers about what matters most to them,” said Helen Bell, Neighbourhood Team Leader at LHP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hear the concerns of residents in this area and have worked closely with community and partner organisations to create this event.

“Our goal is to make a real difference in people's lives, and by uniting residents with key agencies, we are turning that vision into action.

“We look forward to seeing the results from the litter picks and clean up events, and to start planning other community-driven events in areas across the county.”

Skips have been provided by: Oasis Community Space, E.ON, Thrift Energy Group, Nunny’s Farm, The Bathroom Village, NELC Fostering Friendly, local ward councillors, Ongo and Holistic Fire Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who need help accessing the skips due to a disability can arrange for assistance in advance through Frank Sparkes, the North Wall Cleaner. This support can be arranged by contacting LHP on 0345 604 1472.

For more details on the Nunsthorpe Big Spring Clean and the skip locations, please visit the LHP website.