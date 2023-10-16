Brigg Garden Centre is delighted to announce some October half-term activities to keep children entertained including spooktacular Halloween events and the return of its ice rink for families to enjoy during the Christmas season.

Halloween fun

The spooky season is coming to the Brigg Garden Centre with Halloween special events for families, children, teens and adults. Every day of the half-term week (23rd – 27th October), Little Bugs Soft Play will play host to a number of frightful activities including Halloween Fancy Dress, Spin the Wheel, Decorate a Halloween Mask, Craft a Haunted House, Create a dotty monster, Make your own Spooky Magnet, Treat Box and Balloon Modelling.

The week will culminate with a Halloween Disco on 26th October where children can show off their best monster dance moves. The disco costs just £6.95 per child (under 1 - £1.95) and booking is essential at https://woodthorpe-garden-centre.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/52217?catID=50917&branches.branchID=2757

Brigg's Halloween Week starts on 23rd October

Get your skates on

Following sell-out sessions last year, visitors can have a magical festive experience, shop for gifts and decorations and have some fun on the ice at this family-run British Garden Centres store.

This will be the second time that the skating rink is coming to Brigg and this year it is opening earlier to accommodate demand with the ice opening on October 21st. Tickets for the ice rink are priced at £6.95 per person or £25 per family (2 Adults and 2 Children). The cost of skate hire or penguin aids is included in the ticket price.

Each ice-skating session will last for 30 minutes. Lockers are available for visitors to store their belongings while they skate, with a refundable deposit of £2. Skate aid Penguins will be available every day for those who are less confident on the ice.

Book Now for Brigg's Ice Rink

The ice rink will be open from October 21st until October 29th from 10 am – 5 pm for the half-term period. From November 2nd to November 30th, it will open Thursday to Sunday and from December 1st, the rink will be open Wednesday to Sunday, increasing to 7 days a week on the 18th of December (Christmas and Boxing Day excluded).

In addition to the ice rink, visitors to the flagship Brigg store can also explore Santa's grotto for a chance to meet Santa Claus, have breakfast or afternoon with the man himself (booking required) or experience a virtual reality ride through the North Pole.

The Christmas store offers everything you will need for the big day, including real trees, accessories, decorations, and gifts for everyone. There are also gifting options for loved ones including crafts, homeware, and fashion items available for men, women, and children.

Ben Tomlinson, Centre Manager at Brigg Garden Centre, expressed his excitement about the upcoming attractions saying; “There is something for everyone at Brigg Garden Centre, whether it's ice skating, enjoying Christmas treats in the Gardener's Retreat, or visiting Santa with the children. We are a one-stop shop for all things Christmas and we can’t wait to celebrate with customers old and new in store!”

To book, please visit https://woodthorpe-garden-centre.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/45314?catID=50903&navItem=571195