Old Norse Lodge Care Home to host fun-filled Family Day

Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Old Norse Lodge care home in Grimsby
Old Norse Lodge care home in Grimsby
Old Norse Lodge Care Home is set to throw an exciting Family Fun Day on Saturday 16th August from 14:00, inviting the local community to join residents, staff, and families for a day packed with entertainment, activities, and delicious food.

All are welcome to enjoy a giant inflatable assault course, face painting, and music to get people on their feet.

A sizzling BBQ and homemade refreshments will keep guests well-fed while they try their luck on the tombola, raffle, and Water and Wine game tables.

Rachael Smith, the General Manager at Old Norse Lodge, said, ‘Our Family Fun Day is all about bringing people together. We’ve planned a day that has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into Old Norse Lodge to share in the fun.’

Event details:

Date: Saturday 16th August

Time: 14:00-17:00

Address:

Old Norse Lodge care home,

Matthew Telford Park

Grimsby

Lincolnshire

DN33 3EP

