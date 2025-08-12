Old Norse Lodge Care Home to host fun-filled Family Day
All are welcome to enjoy a giant inflatable assault course, face painting, and music to get people on their feet.
A sizzling BBQ and homemade refreshments will keep guests well-fed while they try their luck on the tombola, raffle, and Water and Wine game tables.
Rachael Smith, the General Manager at Old Norse Lodge, said, ‘Our Family Fun Day is all about bringing people together. We’ve planned a day that has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into Old Norse Lodge to share in the fun.’
Event details:
Date: Saturday 16th August
Time: 14:00-17:00
Address:
Old Norse Lodge care home,
Matthew Telford Park
DN33 3EP