On stage, backstage, whatever stage you’re at

When you come to a PQA session, you’ll get more than just musical theatre. You’ll have a chance to explore a whole world of performing arts from TV and film to comedy and drama.Our exciting creative projects and performance experiences, run by our specialist teachers, allow your child to take on fun new challenges, learn and feel good even when they make mistakes.

From performing on a West End stage and your local theatre, screening their short films and experiencing masterclasses run by industry specialists. PQA offers an unrivalled breadth of learning opportunities, allowing your children to create their own work, whilst being guided by our expert teachers.

Our academies are a safe and inclusive place for young people to discover their strengths, grow in creativity and develop skills to grow into confident adults. At PQA, we celebrate the individual and pride ourselves on helping your child discover and develop their amazing self.Our membership is a fixed monthly cost with no hidden extras. Oh, and you get a free t-shirt when you sign up!