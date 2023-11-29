Local charity Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire invites you to their Open Day at their Boston office on Monday 11th December from 10am to 2pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is your chance to meet with Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire staff and volunteers at this exciting open day. You can find out more about what we do, the support available and how you can join our team.

Enjoy tea and cakes throughout the event and take part in our exciting raffle. Prizes have been donated by local and national businesses which include experience days, hotel vouchers, meals for two, escape room vouchers and much more.

We look forward to seeing you.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire's Open Day on Monday 11th December 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The open day will be held from 10am until 2pm on Monday 11th December at the Boston office which is located at the Municipal Buildings down West Street, Boston, PE21 8QR.

If you need support or advice, you can contact Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire on 08082 787942. Alternatively, you can email your query to: [email protected]. Or, you can attend one of the face to face drop in sessions in either Boston (Tuesdays & Thursdays 09:30am to 12:30pm) or Sleaford (Mondays & Wednesdays 09:30am to 12:30pm).