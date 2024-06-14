Outdoor theatre production of Wuthering Heights coming to Rauceby Hall this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dark romance meets nature’s embrace: Midnight Circle Productions announce Summer outdoor tour of Wuthering Heights.

Coming to Lincolnshire this July, in a spellbinding fusion of classic literature and atmospheric outdoor theatre, audiences are invited to experience a haunting rendition of Emily Brontë's timeless masterpiece, Wuthering Heights. Set against captivating backdrops, this passionate retelling promises an immersive journey into the depths of love, obsession, and the wild beauty of nature.

Presented by the Broadway World Award winning and OFFIE nominated Midnight Circle Productions, this outdoor production brings to life the tumultuous tale of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, weaving a narrative of desire, revenge, and the haunting echoes of the past. As the sun sets over the majestic landscape of Rauceby Hall, audiences will be transported to the windswept moors, where love and loss collide in a whirlwind of emotion accompanied by movement, music, and immersive elements. Midnight Circle Productions welcome you to their summer tour of Wuthering Heights.

Director, Nicholas Benjamin comments: “Wuthering Heights is known as one of the greatest love stories ever told, and while I'm not disputing that accolade, I often feel that it falls a little short of doing the text justice. Yes, there's love, but there's also lust, betrayal, pain, and vengeance, all wrapped up in the mystical spirituality that is the moors. Cathy and Heathcliff are so much more than ill-fated lovers. They're elemental. A burning fire constantly on the brink of destroying each other”.

Cast of Wuthering Heights

With its blend of Gothic romance and natural beauty, this outdoor retelling of Wuthering Heights promises to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound under the stars.

Event Details:

Title: Wuthering Heights

Location: Lincolnshire & England tour

Lincolnshire Tour Dates:

12th & 13th July: Rauceby Hall, Sleaford, Lincolnshire https://bit.ly/Rauceby