Over 1 in 5 people in Gainsborough live with long-term illness – UK’s largest health research programme opens a new clinic in Gainsborough

The Our Future Health research programme has set up a mobile clinic so people in Gainsborough can take part and help everyone live longer and healthier lives.

22.7% of people in Gainsborough live with a limiting long-term illness or disability, compared with 17.6% of people across England as a whole*. It is one of the many health inequalities that the Our Future Health research programme aims to tackle. The ground-breaking programme has opened a new clinic in Gainsborough where people can take part, and over 1,300 local residents have already booked an appointment.

The Our Future Health mobile clinic is open in the car park of Morrisons on Heapham Road South in Gainsborough until 5 December 2024, with over 500 appointments still available for people to get involved.

All Our Future Health clinic locations across the UK can be viewed on an interactive map here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1zypNVdA0ckzOCxC9P-n9wJkVVeK6pwA&ll=53.837754387769955%2C-1.1915759898626943&z=6

An Our Future Health mobile clinic

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.

Our Future Health is an ambitious collaboration between the public sector, life sciences companies and leading UK health charities including: Action Against Age-related Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Asthma + Lung UK, Blood Cancer UK, Brain Tumour Research, Breast Cancer Now, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, DEBRA, Diabetes UK, Fight for Sight, Glaucoma UK, Kidney Research UK, LifeArc, Macular Society, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Parkinson’s UK, Prostate Cancer Research, Prostate Cancer UK, Royal Osteoporosis Society, Stroke Association, and Versus Arthritis.

Our Future Health was set up with funding from the UKRI Accelerating Detection of Disease Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK.