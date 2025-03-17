Over 50s get equipped for ‘better’ health and wellbeing at Sleaford gym

New equipment for the Senior Club at Better Gym Sleaford is helping locals over 50 stay active, manage chronic conditions, and stay connected with their community and friends.

Members of the club, held on Mondays and Thursdays, at East Road, Sleaford, can now enjoy archery, indoor bowls, Giant Jenga and Giant Noughts & Crosses. This adds to the existing activities, which include Pickleball, table tennis, skittles and indoor curling.

Senior Club member, Marian Gilbert (76), who lives in nearby Ruskington, said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first joined, but everyone here has made me feel so welcome. It’s great to have a session where we can all connect socially while enjoying a variety of different sports and games.

“The new equipment has really helped invigorate the session and add to what has always been a thoroughly enjoyable part of my week. I struggle with my knees, so always felt quite limited in what I can do physically, but the centre has really thought outside the box to ensure these activities are inclusive.’’

Members of the Better Gym Sleaford Senior Club check out the new equipment.

The Senior Club has been running since May 2024. It is held on a Monday between 12:15pm – 13:15pm and Thursday from 11:15am – 12:15pm in Studio 1 at Better Gym Sleaford. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome to join and sessions can be booked by visiting https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/north-kesteven/better-gym-sleaford.

GLL community sports manager, Jamie Cheevers, at Better Gym Sleaford, said: “Staying active is essential for seniors and we want to give the best opportunity for good physical health and overall well-being. As financial pressures increase, it's vital that we continue to offer affordable and accessible fitness options for older adults, ensuring they can stay active, healthy, and engaged with their communities.”