Over-55s invited to have a go at Green Bowling in free session in Holbeach

Lincolnshire’s over 55’s are invited to attend a fun, free green bowling session at Carter’s Park Bowls Club in Holbeach on Monday August 4th at 6pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free session is part of First Time for Everything,a community health and well-being programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those that might be older or less mobile.

The Green Bowling session will hold at Carter’s Park Bowls Club, Park Lane, Holbeach PE12 7EH from 6pm to 8pm. There will also be some light refreshments available. Spaces available to book or just turn up on the night! If you don’t want to bowl, come enjoy a chat & a cuppa and just watch!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 'First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

To register for the Green Bowling session or other First Time for Everything events, or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Andrea Briggs on 07468 701994 or email [email protected].Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube, too with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join, and anyone can take part with no sign-in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity also works in local communities, running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.