Paul Hutchinson, Karen Wimhurst and Hannah Cumming (Coracle) at Ropery Hall, Barton

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Friday, May 16. Ropery Hall, The Ropewalk, Maltkiln Rd. Barton-upon-Humber, DN18 5jT. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £14/£16. Box Office: 01652 660380.

Paul and Karen came together through their love of traditional music cut through with experimentation, boldness, humour and risk.

Their first duo album Coracle had five-star reviews and led to them touring widely across UK and European Festivals. Both composers and improvisers, they now celebrate over twenty years of close collaboration and original music playing as a duo and with other bands and large-scale projects.

Expect ethereal to turn gutsy, passion to be tempered by a good laugh and a tide of improvisation which means no two evenings are ever the same.

