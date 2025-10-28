Paul Weller announces headline show at Lincoln Castle

British music icon Paul Weller has today announced an unmissable headline show in Lincoln next summer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary singer-songwriter will take to the stage at TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Saturday June 13, promising a night of timeless songs and unforgettable energy.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 31 via lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of a career which extends five decades, the songs of Paul Weller are woven into the tapestry of British music. His body of work totals 28 studio albums – eight which have topped the UK charts – together with several BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards.

Paul Weller

With The Jam, Weller and Bruce Foxton (bass) and Rick Buckler (drums) achieved instant success with their 1977 debut single In The City. The album with which it shared its title has come to be regarded alongside Never Mind The Bollocks and London Calling as one of the musical lodestones of the punk era.

After dissolving The Jam at the peak of their powers, Weller – still only 22 – swiftly re-emerged alongside keyboard player Mick Talbot in The Style Council resulting in a string of hits that included Shout To The Top and My Ever Changing Moods – songs that Weller regularly plays to this day.

As a solo artist, Weller forged his own path with acclaimed albums including Wild Wood and Stanley Road, which helped shape a new era of British guitar music. His creative restlessness has continued into the 21st century with records like 22 Dreams, On Sunset, and his latest album 66 (2024) – a vibrant, life-affirming work that reaffirms his enduring influence and commitment to artistic progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Weller joins Madness, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “Paul Weller is a true icon of British music, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing him to Live at Lincoln Castle next summer. His live shows are legendary — bursting with passion, power, and a back catalogue that has shaped generations. To see him perform live in such a breathtaking, historic setting is going to be something truly special.”

Cllr Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We absolutely cannot wait to welcome Paul Weller to Lincoln for this very special show. With a career spanning more than 50 years, he is one of our most influential songwriters and having his concert here is huge for the city. I know his legions of fans will be thrilled by this announcement, and the prospect of seeing him perform in the unique setting of Lincoln Castle – one of the country’s most spectacular heritage venues – only adds to the anticipation.”