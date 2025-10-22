Paul Zerdin ‘Jaw Drop’ heads to Stamford

By Florence Fox
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:52 BST
The winner of America’s Got Talent 2015 Paul Zerdin will be bringing his brand-new touring show, ‘Jaw Drop’ to the Corn Exchange, Stamford on October 21.

Expect a night of laughter and jaw-dropping entertainment featuring the remarkable talents of ventriloquist Zerdin, with a show that brings to life his delightful cast of characters including Sam, the cocky teenager; Albert, the 96-year-old with a razor-sharp wit; and the Baby, who hilariously believes the world revolves around him.

Adding to the hilarity are Paul’s dim-witted American bodyguard Roger and an outrageous Urban Fox. This tour also marks the return of Paul’s TV and radio personality character, Alasdair Rimmer, who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.

The evening will also include his famous human dummy routine with an exciting new twist.

Paul Zerdinplaceholder image
Paul Zerdin

Paul said: “It’s a shock that I’m actually going to go out on tour again with this bunch of misfits! It wasn’t my idea it was theirs! They said if I didn’t go they’d clone me with AI and do the show without me! The lunatics have taken over the asylum! Sam is scheming, Albert’s rapping and Baby is now an influencer! Roger my American bodyguard cannot get over how small the roads are in the UK and thinks the potholes are the work of aliens!”

Paul Zerdin will be at the Corn Exchange, Stamford, on October 21. For tickets and more information paulzerdin.com

