People in Lincolnshire are invited to Walk for Parkinson’s

People in Lincolnshire are invited to join Parkinson’s UK at Burghley House on Sunday 1 October for a fundraising walk to help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Walk for Parkinson's is the charity's national community fundraising series, and everyone is encouraged to get involved to get active, meet new people, and help fund life changing research.

The Walk for Parkinson’s event offers two distances to suit everyone. Including:

a shorter, family friendly 2.5 mile route which is fully accessible

A 6.5 mile route for those wanting to take on more of a challenge

Walkers taking part in Walk for Parkinson's

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and end their walk with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

Katie Thomas, Community Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Lincolnshire there are 2,080 people living with the condition.

"Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Burghley House to Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day.