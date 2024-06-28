Performers and exhibitors get ready for first-ever Welton Music & Arts Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preparations are being made for the five-day festival, which will celebrate Lincolnshire’s best artistic talents.

Local craftspeople, performers and artists are putting together the final preparations for the first-ever Welton Music & Arts Festival, taking place from Wednesday 3rd July to Sunday 7th July.

Hosted by Welton-by-Lincoln Parish Council, the event will bring high-quality acts to the village and highlight local talent in areas such as music, dancing, singing, theatre and comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a packed schedule of activities and performances, the festival will be brought to a close on Sunday 7th July with a street food market from 12pm until 4pm, and a theatre performance from TPA Theatre Company from 6pm.

Welton, Lincolnshire

For TPA Theatre Company preparations are in full swing, with 30 performers between the ages of 13 and 21 rehearsing weekly for the festival.

Jemma Carlisle, founder of TPA Theatre Company, said:

“Both our dance group and our vocal group are rehearsing hard for our performance on 7th July and are looking forward to putting on a fantastic show.

“Our performance of ‘Midsummer Dreams’ will be a mix of popular song and dance from musical theatre and the charts. People can expect to see lots of songs they know and love from artists including Sam Smith and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as hits from musicals like Six and Rent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For TPA Theatre Company preparations are in full swing.

Local street food vendor, Chow Pizza, is a husband and wife team who will be serving up wood-fired pizzas at the street food market.

Viki Barker-Johnson, from Chow Pizza, said:

“In our mobile pizzeria, we can make and bake a pizza every 90 seconds and our handmade wood-fired oven cooks our signature thin crust pizzas at around 400 degrees Celsius.

“On 7th July, we will have a small but mighty menu, offering five different pizzas ranging from the classic margarita to the ‘Hottie’ for fans of a bit of spice!

“On 7th July, we will have a small but mighty menu, offering five different pizzas ranging from the classic margarita to the ‘Hottie’ for fans of a bit of spice! "

“We’re really looking forward to the event and can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mrs Marlene Chapman, Chairperson, Heritage & Events Committee at Welton-by-Lincoln Parish Council, said:

“The festival is going to be a fantastic celebration of Lincolnshire’s very best musical and artistic talent, and we can’t wait to see all the wonderful performances that are lined up.

“Whether you’re coming along to our Gary Barlow and Erasure tribute nights, the comedy night, the ceilidh or the street food market, there’s something for all the family to enjoy - we look forward to seeing you all there!”

To find out more about Welton Music and Arts Festival, and to purchase tickets, please visit weltonfestival.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can also be purchased at the Parish Office Monday to Friday between 09:00 and 12:00.